Sauce on the Side announces new location in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Sauce on the Side, known for gourmet calzones, is opening a new location in Creve Coeur.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The new location will be located off Olive and N New Ballas.

On Saturday, a Facebook post contained a clue for the new location.

The post read, “Riddle us this: ‘While we appreciate the old ballas, we welcome the new. You’ll find I’m named after a legendary broken heart. They don’t sell lemons on wheels here.’ “

The restaurant has not set an opening date for the Creve Coeur location yet.