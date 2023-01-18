ST. LOUIS – A man from Sauget, Illinois, has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 7, in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue, located in the Soulard neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, Jesse Lopez, unconscious in a parking lot. He’d been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez was 24.

Homicide detectives eventually identified and arrested Brett Kress for the shooting.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Kress, 26, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.