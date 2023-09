SHREWSBURY, Mo. – Police are reminding people that the Missouri Highway Safety Program has a partnership with Uber to offer $10 off ride-shares from now until December 31.

Each person can claim the $10 voucher up to two times. It can be used only within the state of Missouri. This campaign is aimed at promoting safety and discouraging impaired driving.

The rides are available daily from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. The voucher code to use is: SoberMo23.