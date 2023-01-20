ST. LOUIS – Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.

The company says these decisions will support Save A Lot’s “long-term strategic plans.”

Save A Lot has not disclosed how many St. Louis employees lost jobs, though says the change “led to the reduction of a limited number of roles.”

The company also notes the two distribution centers will closer in Coxsackie, New York on Feb. 25, and St. Johns, Michigan on March 11. Save A Lot says store locations served by those two centers will continue to operate as normal and be supplied by other nearby distribution centers.

The company sent this statement, in part, to FOX 2 on behalf of CEO Leon Bergmann:

“Save A Lot continues our journey to become a world-class licensed wholesale business serving a network of independently owned and operated stores around the country. As a final step in our transformation, we identified an opportunity to remove excess warehouse capacity while supporting our long-term strategic plans. …

We take any decisions about our people very seriously and are treating all impacted Team Members with dignity and respect. We believe the changes we are making, coupled with the recent successful refinancing of our debt announced last week, will allow us to deliver on our continued commitment to our licensed wholesale business, further positioning Save A Lot for future growth.”

Save A Lot operates around 900 stores across 32 U.S. states. To find a location near you, click here.