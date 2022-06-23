ST. LOUIS — A popular ice cream shop in south St. Louis said it was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

The suspect targeted Clementine’s Creamery in Lafayette Square and reportedly posed as a police officer, claiming to conduct a counterfeit money investigation. The scammer was able to take advantage of a clerk and steal $1,300.

“They were so good in what they were saying, and they had such confidence in who they were,” said Tamara Keefe, the founder and CEO of Clementine’s. “And the fact that it came up on the phone as being called from the ‘St. Louis Police Department,’ our employee thought it was actually legit and authentic.”

Clementine’s said losing the money hurts their bottom line, but they are speaking out so other businesses will be aware.