Scarecrow Festival underway in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Communities are finding safe ways to celebrate the fall. Eureka’s 7th Annual Scarecrow Festival is officially underway. This year’s festival features new events, including a competitive scarecrow hunt.
by: Mikala McGheePosted: / Updated:
EUREKA, Mo. – Communities are finding safe ways to celebrate the fall. Eureka’s 7th Annual Scarecrow Festival is officially underway. This year’s festival features new events, including a competitive scarecrow hunt.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.