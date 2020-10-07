Scarecrow Festival underway in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Communities are finding safe ways to celebrate the fall. Eureka’s 7th Annual Scarecrow Festival is officially underway. This year’s festival features new events, including a competitive scarecrow hunt.

