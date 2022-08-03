ST. ANN, Mo. – After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.

The St Ann Police Department shared several photos of storm damage to FOX2. Severe weather has led to several trees along Ashby Road being uprooted. No injuries have been reported from the storms, but tree damage is scattered around the area.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late-evening hours of Wednesday. Forecasts call for up to several inches of rain and heavy winds up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. The St. Louis region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

