LONDELL, Mo.- You can shoot some clay while helping others shoot for the stars. Schaefer Autobody Center hosts its ‘Clay for Careers’ Tournament Tuesday.

The clay shooting competition features two 60-person flights competing with shotguns. All the proceeds go to area technical schools’ automotive and collision repair programs.

Start times for each set are at 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at Top Gun Sportsmans Club in Londell. It is $150 to enter, and you must bring your own shotgun and ammunition.