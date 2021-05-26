Schlafly Beer brings first of popular festivals back in September

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer’s festivals are returning with the first one coming in September.

HOP in the City is planned for Saturday, September 18 at the Schlafly Tap Room located at 2100 Locust Street. There will be live music, food, and a specialty beer will be released just for the festival.

The brewer’s Art Outside festival is scheduled for Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3. The festival will have art from over 60 St. Louis area artists. It is free to attend. Beer and food will be available for purchase at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.

Schlafly Beer’s Full Moon Festival is on Saturday, November 6. It will have food, beer, live music, a pig roast, and bonfires at Schlafly Bottleworks. Details of the chili cookoff that usually accompanies this festival and features local chefs are unknown at this time. They will be released closer to the event date due to the ever-changing COVID policy.

