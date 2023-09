ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Schlafly Beer’s 20th annual ‘Art Outside Festival’ returns this weekend.

It starts Friday night at ‘Schlafly Bottleworks’ in Maplewood. The free, family-friendly festival aims to raise awareness of art and music in the community. Guests can shop dozens of local artists while enjoying festival food, live music and Schlafly beer.

The festival continues on Saturday and Sunday.