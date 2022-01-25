Schlafly Bottleworks to produce 80 cans per minute after $1.1 M upgrade

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Schlafly is upgrading their Maplewood brewery with a new $1.1 million canning line. They will now be able to produce 80 cans per minute. They were previously limited to 25 cans per minute. The new line also allows the brewer to produce different can and package sizes.

“We’re excited to continue smart innovation and to streamline processes to get more beers in consumers’ hands. Our new canning line allows us to reinvent old favorites and to add more new beer releases to this year’s portfolio than we’ve seen from Schlafly in the last several years, said CEO Fran Caradonna.

Many year-round Schlafly beers will now be available in cans starting this year. The brewer also expects to offer some new limited releases and more destination-worthy events in 2022.

The first beer off of Schlafly’s new canning line is Just A Bit Hazy IPA. It is a refresh of the classic Schlafly IPA.