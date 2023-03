ST. LOUIS – The Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival is Friday night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust Street.

The event is free, but to pay, you go for drinks and food. They fly in more than 80,000 oysters from both coasts along with twenty professional shuckers from across North America