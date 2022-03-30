ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tower Grove Park will host Schlafly’s pop-up beer garden with cocktails from STL Barkeep every Friday and Saturday from April through October at the Ruins Pond. There will be food trucks, live music, yoga, and yard games. A portion of the proceeds benefits the park.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Tower Grove Park, and our ‘Pints in the Park’ pop-ups were well received last summer so we’re excited to make the pop-up events bigger and better this year with our friends at STL Barkeep,” writes Schlafly’s CEO Fran Caradonna.

Schlafly will have a QR code to help visitors become park members. They will get a free beer if they register during the events. Cocktails will also be offered at the parties.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. There will be some tables and benches for seating.

The pop-up parties will be on Fridays from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Saturdays from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.