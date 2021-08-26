Schnucks adding inventory robots to all stores

Schnuck Markets deploys Tally robot by Simbe Robotics to its stores – bringing shelf insights for better shopping experience. Photographed on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Des Peres, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, MO – Schnuck Markets announced that they will deploy intelligence robots to all of their stores to help elevate business operations and customer experience.

Schnucks is now first in the grocery industry to make this robotic expansion. They are working with Simbe Robotics to deploy Tally, a fully autonomous in-store product auditing robot.

Tally made its first appearance in Schnucks in July of 2017 and expanded through 2018 and 2020. Tally gives the grocer the ability to have greater visibility into store conditions at a faster rate. Tally travels through the store isles up to three times per day and captures data such as inventory position, price accuracy, and promotional execution.

Dave Steck, Vice President of IT Infrastructure and Application Development says, “By deploying Tally to all stores, we are fully operationalizing these insights into our supply chain and expanding our ability to leverage real-time data to make revenue impacting decisions. Tally has become an integral component of our stores, streamlining operations and ultimately creating a better store experience for our customers and teammates.”

Schnucks believes that this expansion will help further their real-time data collection and improve customer satisfaction. They have seen positive results thus far, time will tell how far this chainwide expansion could take them.