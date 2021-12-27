Schnucks adjusting hours for New Year’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several local grocery store chains were closed last weekend so employees could spend time with their families during the Christmas holiday. Schnucks has announced that they will be adjusting their hours for the New Year’s celebration.

A Facebook post posted by Schnucks says:

“Hey, 2022, we’re doing this thing. 🥂 🍾 Dec. 31, all stores will close at 8pm and reopen at 9am on Jan. 1”

The grocery store chains said they wanted to give their workers an extended Christmas holiday break to spend more time with their families. The grocery store made the announcement on December 20:

It is not clear if other local grocery chains will be adjusting their hours on Friday or Saturday.

Our holiday store hours have changed this year, take a look to plan ahead for all your shopping needs.



All stores will close at 5:30pm on Dec. 24 and remain closed until Monday, Dec. 27 when they reopen at their regular time.



Verify your store hours: https://t.co/Cl0m1b0XLf pic.twitter.com/JzEMnmYkeJ — schnuckmarkets (@SchnuckMarkets) December 21, 2021

Hey, 2022, we’re doing this thing. 🥂 🍾



Dec. 31, all stores will close at 8pm and reopen at 9am Jan. 1. pic.twitter.com/vI5DP9vwZT — schnuckmarkets (@SchnuckMarkets) December 27, 2021