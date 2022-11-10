ST. LOUIS – All Schnucks grocery stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day to allow employees to spend the holidays with their families or other loved ones.

In addition, stores will close earlier and open later on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively.

Store hours are as follows for the upcoming holiday season:

Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Regular store hours

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) – Closed

Friday, Nov. 25 – Regular store hours

Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) – Close at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) – Closed

Monday, Dec. 26 – Regular store hours

New Year’s

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 (New Year’s Eve) – Close at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day) – Open at 9 a.m.

Stores will be open for their regular hours during all other days.

Schnucks is also hiring for the holiday season. The company says it has a variety of positions open and is offering flexible schedules, the option to be paid after each shift, and health benefits. Those interested can visit www.schnucks.com/careers and fill out an online application.