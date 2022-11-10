ST. LOUIS – All Schnucks grocery stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day to allow employees to spend the holidays with their families or other loved ones.
In addition, stores will close earlier and open later on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively.
Store hours are as follows for the upcoming holiday season:
Thanksgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Regular store hours
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) – Closed
Friday, Nov. 25 – Regular store hours
Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) – Close at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) – Closed
Monday, Dec. 26 – Regular store hours
New Year’s
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 (New Year’s Eve) – Close at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day) – Open at 9 a.m.
Stores will be open for their regular hours during all other days.
Schnucks is also hiring for the holiday season. The company says it has a variety of positions open and is offering flexible schedules, the option to be paid after each shift, and health benefits. Those interested can visit www.schnucks.com/careers and fill out an online application.