ST. LOUIS – A robot visits the girls at Marian Middle School, Monday.

You may have seen Schnucks’ high-tech helper, Tally, roaming the aisles. Tally checks for products out of stock or on the wrong shelf.

So in honor of Women’s History Month, Schnucks is showing girls how stem education and robotics training can improve society. This will be the first time Tally has visited a classroom.