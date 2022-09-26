ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks will be purchasing the Fricks Market stores located in Union and Sullivan, Missouri. The locations are closing for a few days in October as they make the transition to the new ownership. Employees are being offered jobs with the new company.

The Fricks store located in Union will close for three days starting October 23. It will reopen on October 27 as a Schnucks store.

The Sullivan store will close and reopen during the same dates in October. It will remain a Fricks Market until a new 23,000 square foot “Schnucks Fresh” store is completed. That store will be located on East Springfield Road near Highway 185. A “grand opening” date has not set yet.

Representatives from Schnucks are meeting with the 66 Fricks Markets employees. They are offering employment offers at both locations. Employees will remain in a union.

“We know Schnucks will continue to serve Union and Sullivan customers with access to high quality, nutritional foods as we have done since 1960,” said Jennifer Newbanks, President, Fricks Market. “As our family moves on to the next chapter, we are grateful for the employees who have worked with us as well as the customers who have shopped with us over the years.”

The Fricks Market locations in Sullivan and Union are the only grocery stores in the family-owned chain. Schnucks currently operates 112 stores with 12,000 employees in Missouri, Illinois, and Wisconsin.