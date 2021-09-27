Schnucks changes hours because of ‘challenging labor market’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks says that they are updating their store hours because of the “challenging labor market” and evolving shopping patterns. Starting on October 4, 2021 most stores will be open from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

There are exceptions to the new hours. Nine St. Louis area stores will remain open until 10:00 pm. They include Arsenal, Cross Keys, Dorsett, Hampton Village, Ladue Crossing, Lindell, Loughborough, Richmond Center, and South City. The deli, meat, and seafood departments will be open daily from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm.

Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair to help fill a variety of positions. Anyone hired through the event who remains employed by Schnucks until January 2, 2022, is eligible for a performance and retention bonus. The career fair is on October 7 from 1:00-500 pm at all 111 stores.

Schnucks is offering a performance and retention bonus to some employees. They will get a bonus up to $600 bonus in January based on hours worked. This is the fourth bonus Schnucks has given employees since spring 2020.

New holiday hours have been announced for all Schnucks stores. This year the grocery chain is also closing on the day after Christmas.

Here is a list of all 2021 holiday days and hours:

Thanksgiving:

November 24 – Close at 9:00 pm

November 25 – Closed

November 26 – Open at 9:00 am

Christmas:

December 24 – Close at 5:30 pm

December 25 – Closed

December 26 – Closed

December 27 – Open at 6:00 am

New Years:

December 31 – Close at 8:00 pm

January 1 – Open at 9:00 am