ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has a popular loyalty program that was not accessible through self-checkout lanes. You had to use a traditional check-out lane to redeem rewards points. Now that is changing, and customers will be able to redeem rewards points and purchase gift cards at any point of purchase.

Customers in the program earn two percent back for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases at Schnucks. Points can add up to money off of grocery bills.

“We continue to listen to our customers’ feedback and work to bring them more efficient.

shopping experiences in our stores,” states Schnucks IT Director Michael Wait. “Shoppers who prefer the convenience of self-checkout can now enjoy the same perks and products as those who use our traditional check lanes.”

All you need to do to redeem points at a self-checkout lane is tap the Schnucks

Rewards button when you’re ready to pay. Then open Schnucks app and select

“My Rewards” on the app home screen and scan the barcode provided.