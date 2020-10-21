Schnucks customers charged twice for groceries over the weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some Schnucks customers may have noticed they were overcharged for groceries this past weekend.

Schucks confirms with FOX2 the company they contract for credit and debit card processing, WorldPay, experienced a system issue causing customers of several retailers across the country to be charged twice for their purchases.

WorldPay has confirmed with Schnucks that all customers who were double-charged had those charges were reversed yesterday, but it could take up to 48 hours to process. Schnucks estimates that approximately five percent of customer transactions were impacted.



If you think you have been overcharged and the issue is not fixed, you’re asked to contact WorldPay.