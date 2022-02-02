Schnucks, Dierbergs change store hours due to winter storm

ST. LOUIS – Local supermarket chains Schnucks and Diebergs announced they are changing store hours for the next two days due to the winter weather and poor road conditions.

All Dierbergs stores in the St. Louis metropolitan area will close at 6 p.m. for the safety of employees and customers. Stores will reopen Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Schnucks stores in the following areas will close at 6 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday:

St. Louis metropolitan area

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Columbia/Jefferson City, Missouri

Farmington, Missouri

Warrenton, Missouri

Washington, Missouri

Carbondale, Illinois

Centralia, Illinois

The companies say they will continue to evaluate the weather conditions and may make additional updates to hours of business as needed.