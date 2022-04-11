ST. LOUIS – Schnucks donated $150,000 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Monday after the funds were raised through its “Round Up at the Register” campaign in February celebrating Black History Month.

The grocer said customers donated $140,000 and they donated an additional $10,000. The campaign was originally scheduled to go from February 2 to February 15, but it was extended through February 20.

“Our customers once again showed their generosity and willingness to support the Urban League and the great work they do empowering African Americans and others throughout our region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “We thank our shoppers for rounding up and joining us on our mission to Nourish People’s Lives by helping develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods through the organization’s Save Our Sons initiative.”

Customers could round up their purchase to the nearest dollar with 100 percent of the donations going to the Urban League’s Save Our Sons program. The program focuses on helping “economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages.”

“We are very fortunate to have Schnuck Markets as our longtime partner,” President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Michael P. McMillan said. “The generosity of the customers, the Schnuck Markets team, and the Schnuck family, is greatly appreciated and as a result we will be able to continue to empower men and women in our community to live their very best lives.”