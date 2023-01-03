ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.

The Flexforce option allows employees to use a scheduling app and claim shifts, even ones at a different Schnucks location than their assigned office. According to a news release from the grocer, this will allow workers to “optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.”

“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” said Schnucks Vice President of Store Operations Stacy Brandt. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers.”

In addition to the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan stores, Schnucks now offers the Flexforce employment option in the following areas:

Missouri

Cape Girardeau

Sullivan

Union

Illinois

Alton

Belleville

Bethalto

Bloomington

Cahokia

Centralia

Champaign

Cherry Valley

Collinsville

Columbia

DeKalb

Edwardsville

Fairview Heights

Godfrey

Granite City

Loves Park

Mahomet

Normal

O’Fallon

Rockford

Roscoe

Savoy

Swansea

Urbana

Waterloo

Wood River

The option also expands for Indiana stores in Evansville and Newburgh.