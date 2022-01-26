Schnucks expands Pan-Asian prepared meals with new local partnership

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks is partnering with another restauranteur to bring more variety to their deli’s prepared meals to go. The LuLu Restaurant Group runs several excellent Chinese restaurants in St. Louis. Now, a member of the family business is bringing a modern twist on Asian favorites to local grocery stores.

The Sister Sister Kitchen will be offering a line of Pan-Asian entrees and appetizers at Schucks. You will be able to pick up General Tso’s chicken, vegetable lo mein, Singapore noodles plus appetizers of egg rolls, potstickers, crab rangoon, and more.

Sister Sister was founded by Julia Li. She has been helping to run the St. Louis family business and has over 20 years of restaurant experience.

“Food brings people of all different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs together. St Louis

Is an incredible city with multigenerational immigrant families. I’m a proud Midwesterner and a proud Asian American,” Li writes. “Inclusion is celebrating the mosaic of cultures and cuisines of all Americans, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share the next generation of recipes with Schnucks customers.”

Schnucks started a program to offer food from local restaurants when the pandemic first hit the region in the spring of 2020.