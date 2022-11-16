RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One local grocery store chain is determined to help its customers save money this Thanksgiving.

“We know customers are feeling a lot of pinch. Not just on food prices, but on utilities and gas prices, or really anything impacting their wallets,” said Ted Schnuck, executive vice president of supermarkets at Schnucks Markets. “So, even though we’re experiencing cost inflation on things like frozen turkeys, it was really important for us that we kept the same price for our customers as last year, with the headliner being our frozen turkey at 89 cents a pound.”

From inflation-reducing measures to supply chain issues the world over, Schnucks reps said they have met them head-on. Manchego, a popular cheese during this time of year, is difficult to come by, so they turned to local farmers.

“We’ve got Baetje Farms just down the road in Bloomsdale and Hemme Brothers here in Missouri,” said Andy DeCou, category manager at Schnucks Deli. “We’ve got Marcoot Jersey Creamery in Greenville, Illinois. We’ve got so many local providers we feature in our case.”

You should get your Thanksgiving Day items by next Wednesday, as the store will be closed on Thanksgiving.

“For those that may be in the last-minute group that want to try and avoid the crowds as much as they can, those last days usually between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. is a lull in the afternoon between lunch rush and drive time,” said Stacy Brandt, vice president of store operations at Schnucks Markets. “So, if looking for less of a crowd, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is the time I’d recommend.”