Schnucks hosts career fair at all locations today

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is hosting a career fair Thursday afternoon at all of its 111 sites.

Most of the positions are for part-time work to start. Schnucks said no experience is necessary.

Those hired at the career fair would be eligible for a possible $600 performance and retention bonus.

Schnucks advises those planning to attend to fill out the online application ahead of time. The online application can be found by clicking here.

The career fair is at all 111 sites from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The positions offer flexible schedules, great benefits, teammate discounts, opportunities to advance, work close to home, and paid weekly.