ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Schnucks at Ladue Crossing is celebrating with singing, storytelling, and other activities for kids.

Children who stop by will receive Hanukkah gelt – chocolate gold coins. It’s happening December 5 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schnucks on Ladue Road.

Later on FOX 2 News in the Morning at 8, Rabbi Miller and Steve Turner of Schnucks join us to share more about what to expect from this celebration