Schnucks Markets using robots to improve customer experience

DES PERES, Mo. – Next time you shop at Schnucks, don’t be surprised if you encounter something you haven’t seen before in the aisles: a shelf-scanning robot named Tally.

“For those that want a more efficient experience, we want to be able to provide that to them,” said Bob Hardester, Schnucks chief information and supply chain officer.

Hardester said Schnucks stores first piloted Tally in July 2017. Its usage expanded in 2018, and on Wednesday, Schnucks announced the technology will now be used to improve shopping experiences in 62 locations.

“All of these things are looking to make our teammates more efficient so they can spend more time with our customers,” said Hardester.

Hardester explained how Tally helps Schnucks help customers.

“It simply traverses the aisle and takes constant pictures. Very high-definition pictures. If it sees a hole there, we get a notification that the product is out. The robot doesn’t have arms. The robot can’t stock the shelves. The robot is the tool that we can use to determine what is missing,” Hardester said.

Schnucks team members can then make the necessary adjustments to ensure the product is re-stocked. It also helps make sure prices are accurate.

“Embedded in our bar code are some identifiers that tell us uniquely what’s the right tag so we can see if a promo tag should be there and it’s not. So, the customer is not getting the benefit of getting something that’s on sale,” Hardester said.

Hardester said there’s nothing to fear if you see Tally during your trip to Schnucks.

“It does not run people over. It stops and waits until people move on. There are kids that will come up and hug it. There are people that will get their picture taken and post it to their social media,” he said.

New technology for a new age of customer service.

Schnucks stores that have or will receive Tally:

Missouri

Affton 10070 Gravois Road Affton, MO 63123

Richardson Crossing 3900 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010

Ballwin 15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011

Kehrs Mill 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017 Brentwood 8800 Manchester Road Brentwood, MO 63144 Bridgeton 11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044 Cape Girardeau 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Chesterfield 141 Hilltown Village Chesterfield, MO 63017

Crestwood 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126

Town Square 7909 Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

Des Peres 12332 Manchester Road Des Peres, MO 63131

Eureka Point 245 East 5th Street Eureka, MO 63025

Fenton 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive Fenton, MO 63026

Festus 1181 Gannon Plaza Festus, MO 63028

Cross Keys 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033

Grandview 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033

Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136

Kirkwood 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122

Ladue 8867 Ladue Road Ladue, MO 63124

Lake Saint Louis 101 Civic Center Drive Lake Saint Louis, MO 63376

Dorsett 2030 Dorsett Road Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Dardenne Crossing 3029 Highway K O’Fallon, MO 63368

O’Fallon 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway O’Fallon, MO 63366

Richmond Center 6600 Clayton Road Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Harvester Square 60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303

Lindenwood 1900 First Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301

Zumbehl 1950 Zumbehl Road St. Charles, MO 63303

Mid Rivers 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376

Butler Hill 4333 Butler Hill Road St. Louis, MO 63128

City Plaza 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63115

Arsenal 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO 63139

Concord Village 5434 Southfield Center St. Louis, MO 63123

Hampton Village 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109

Lindell 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108

Loughborough 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111

Sierra Vista 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138

South City 3430 South Grand Ave. St. Louis, MO 63118

Telegraph 5519 Oakville Shopping Center St. Louis, MO 63129

Woods Mill 1060 Woods Mill Road Town & Country, MO 63017

Twin Oaks 1393 Big Bend Road Twin Oaks, MO 63021

Washington 2073 Washington Crossing Washington, MO 63090

Webster Groves 8650 Big Bend Blvd. Webster Groves, MO 63119

Wentzville 1960 Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385

Illinois

Alton 2811 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002

Belleville West 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62223

Champaign 109 North Mattis Road Champaign, IL 61821

Collinsville 2665 North Illinois Street Collinsville, IL 62221

Market Place 1000 Columbia Centre Drive Columbia, IL 62236

Edwardsville 2222 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025

Granite City 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Godfrey 2712 Godfrey Road Godfrey Road, 62035

Seven Hills 907 East Highway 50 O’Fallon, IL 62269

Montvale 2801 Chatham Road Springfield, IL 62704

Peoria 4800 North University Street Peoria, IL 61614

Savoy 1301 Savoy Plaza Center Savoy, IL 61874

Swansea 2665 North Illinois Street Swansea, IL 62226

Urbana 200 North Vine Street Urbana, IL 61801

Waterloo 150 Waterloo Commons Drive Waterloo, IL 62298

Indiana

Darmstadt 600 East Booneville-New Harmony Road Evansville, IN 47725

Evansville West 4500 West Lloyd Expressway Evansville, IN 47712

Lawndale 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47715

Newburgh 8301 Bell Oaks Drive Newburgh, IN 47630