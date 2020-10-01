Schnucks Markets using robots to improve customer experience

DES PERES, Mo. – Next time you shop at Schnucks, don’t be surprised if you encounter something you haven’t seen before in the aisles: a shelf-scanning robot named Tally.
“For those that want a more efficient experience, we want to be able to provide that to them,” said Bob Hardester, Schnucks chief information and supply chain officer.
Hardester said Schnucks stores first piloted Tally in July 2017. Its usage expanded in 2018, and on Wednesday, Schnucks announced the technology will now be used to improve shopping experiences in 62 locations.
“All of these things are looking to make our teammates more efficient so they can spend more time with our customers,” said Hardester.
Hardester explained how Tally helps Schnucks help customers.
“It simply traverses the aisle and takes constant pictures. Very high-definition pictures. If it sees a hole there, we get a notification that the product is out. The robot doesn’t have arms. The robot can’t stock the shelves. The robot is the tool that we can use to determine what is missing,” Hardester said.
Schnucks team members can then make the necessary adjustments to ensure the product is re-stocked. It also helps make sure prices are accurate.
“Embedded in our bar code are some identifiers that tell us uniquely what’s the right tag so we can see if a promo tag should be there and it’s not. So, the customer is not getting the benefit of getting something that’s on sale,” Hardester said.
Hardester said there’s nothing to fear if you see Tally during your trip to Schnucks.
“It does not run people over. It stops and waits until people move on. There are kids that will come up and hug it. There are people that will get their picture taken and post it to their social media,” he said.
New technology for a new age of customer service.
Schnucks stores that have or will receive Tally:
Missouri
Affton 10070 Gravois Road Affton, MO 63123
Richardson Crossing 3900 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010
Ballwin 15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011
Kehrs Mill 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017 Brentwood 8800 Manchester Road Brentwood, MO 63144 Bridgeton 11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044 Cape Girardeau 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Chesterfield 141 Hilltown Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
Crestwood 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126
Town Square 7909 Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
Des Peres 12332 Manchester Road Des Peres, MO 63131
Eureka Point 245 East 5th Street Eureka, MO 63025
Fenton 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive Fenton, MO 63026
Festus 1181 Gannon Plaza Festus, MO 63028
Cross Keys 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033
Grandview 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033
Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136
Kirkwood 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122
Ladue 8867 Ladue Road Ladue, MO 63124
Lake Saint Louis 101 Civic Center Drive Lake Saint Louis, MO 63376
Dorsett 2030 Dorsett Road Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Dardenne Crossing 3029 Highway K O’Fallon, MO 63368
O’Fallon 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway O’Fallon, MO 63366
Richmond Center 6600 Clayton Road Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Harvester Square 60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303
Lindenwood 1900 First Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301
Zumbehl 1950 Zumbehl Road St. Charles, MO 63303
Mid Rivers 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376
Butler Hill 4333 Butler Hill Road St. Louis, MO 63128
City Plaza 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63115
Arsenal 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO 63139
Concord Village 5434 Southfield Center St. Louis, MO 63123
Hampton Village 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109
Lindell 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108
Loughborough 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111
Sierra Vista 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138
South City 3430 South Grand Ave. St. Louis, MO 63118
Telegraph 5519 Oakville Shopping Center St. Louis, MO 63129
Woods Mill 1060 Woods Mill Road Town & Country, MO 63017
Twin Oaks 1393 Big Bend Road Twin Oaks, MO 63021
Washington 2073 Washington Crossing Washington, MO 63090
Webster Groves 8650 Big Bend Blvd. Webster Groves, MO 63119
Wentzville 1960 Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385
Illinois
Alton 2811 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002
Belleville West 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62223
Champaign 109 North Mattis Road Champaign, IL 61821
Collinsville 2665 North Illinois Street Collinsville, IL 62221
Market Place 1000 Columbia Centre Drive Columbia, IL 62236
Edwardsville 2222 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025
Granite City 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040
Godfrey 2712 Godfrey Road Godfrey Road, 62035
Seven Hills 907 East Highway 50 O’Fallon, IL 62269
Montvale 2801 Chatham Road Springfield, IL 62704
Peoria 4800 North University Street Peoria, IL 61614
Savoy 1301 Savoy Plaza Center Savoy, IL 61874
Swansea 2665 North Illinois Street Swansea, IL 62226
Urbana 200 North Vine Street Urbana, IL 61801
Waterloo 150 Waterloo Commons Drive Waterloo, IL 62298
Indiana
Darmstadt 600 East Booneville-New Harmony Road Evansville, IN 47725
Evansville West 4500 West Lloyd Expressway Evansville, IN 47712
Lawndale 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47715
Newburgh 8301 Bell Oaks Drive Newburgh, IN 47630