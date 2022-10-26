ST. LOUIS – This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.

Throughout the Midwest, the stores are now listed as Schnucks’ 113th and 114th markets.

The Union, Missouri location opened Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00 a.m. It was followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

Sullivan, Missouri’s store is set to open for customers Thursday, October 27 at 7:00 a.m. and will continue to operate as a Fricks Market until a new Schnucks Fresh opens nearby in 2023.

Schnucks’ Human Resource team spoke with Fricks Markets’ 66 employees Wednesday morning, and extended employment offers for both acquired locations.

Ted Schnuck, Schnucks Executive Vice President of Supermarkets, added that both stores will continue to be union and that the company appreciates the partnership of union leadership in facilitating this transition.

“We know Schnucks will continue to serve Union and Sullivan customers with access to high quality, nutritional foods as we have done since 1960,” President of Fricks Market Jennifer Newbanks said. “As our family moves on to the next chapter, we are grateful for the employees who have worked with us as well as the customers who have shopped with us over the years. We’re confident Schnucks – another family-owned grocery company with strong core values – is the right fit to continue supporting families in our communities.”

Schnuck led and will lead future ribbon cuttings. He will also be available for interviews.

Operating hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week at both stores.