COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week.

The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer’s Eatwell store.

Schnucks not only offers traditional favorites at the express store, but also aims to offer more products customers are familiar with from other company locations around the Midwest.

“After listening to our customers’ feedback, we’ve learned that they enjoy the natural and organic offerings available at EatWell but also are seeking the convenience of conventional grocery items,” said Schnucks Senior Director of EatWell/Health & Wellness David Isinghood. “We invite our customers to stop in and see both the expanded selection of traditional customer favorites as well as the enhanced shopping experience of the natural and Good For You items at EatWell/Schnucks Express.”

Schnucks opened EatWell, a Natural Food Store in 2020 after acquiring the space from Lucky’s Market. For more information on the new express store, click here.