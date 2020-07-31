Schnucks putting more products from Black and minority-owned businesses on its shelves

LADUE, Mo. – Rachel Burns is proud that her small-batch ice cream creation will be seen by more shoppers at area grocery stores.

“My first sale was May 2 and that happened because I went around my neighborhood with my ice cream and gave it away because I couldn’t figure out a way to begin in a pandemic, but I wanted to just move forward,” said Rachel Burns, founder and owner of Bold Spoon Creamery. “So, it’s easier to pivot if you’re moving rather than just standing still.”

Pivoting into store placement was something Burns has learned a lot about since launching her business.

Her Bold Spoon Creamery is one of a handful of Black-owned businesses like Royally Baked, The Fattened Calf, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Cathy’s Kitchen and Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse that are being offered for sale at select Schnucks locations.

“As the pandemic hit, we recognized that one, restaurants are struggling given the conditions they must operate under,” said Dave Peacock, president of Schnucks Markets. “And two: we have a great restaurant scene in St. Louis and people were wanting that food. So, we partnered with a lot of restaurants Seoul Taco, Revel Kitchen, Noodle House, and Crushed Red. Then we recently announced the Black-owned restaurants we’ve partnered with just to expand to as many parts of our community as possible.”

In April, Schnucks began selling grab-and-go meals from area restaurants.

When the pandemic began, the third-generation family owned grocery retailer seeking out local restaurant owners and black owned businesses.

Like this small-batch, bold flavored ice cream, getting picked up and put on store shelves inside area Schnucks markets.

“When you buy our ice cream, you’re also supporting other local businesses because … the cream in all these ice creams are from a local farm in Greenville, Illinois,” Burns said. “We also use peaches from Calhoun County and local mints and local goat cheese, which is sold here as well.”

It’s those partnerships that will lead to more eyeballs and, in this case, ice cream bowls and spoons.