Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef sold at Affton store

AFFTON, Mo. — Schnucks is voluntarily recalling certain packs of fresh ground beef sold at its Affton store because the product may contain pieces of plastic.

The recalled beef was sold between 2:44 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the store located at 10070 Gravois Road. Affected products include:

73/27 Ground Beef

80/20 Chuck Ground Beef

90/10 Extra Lean Ground Beef

Customers who purchased the listed products with a sell-by date of Feb. 24, 2022, should return them to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Schnucks has not received any reports of illnesses or injuries related to this recall. The company said it’s an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Anyone with questions can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.