ST. PETERS, Mo. – Schnucks issued a voluntary recall for fresh ground beef products sold Sunday at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters.

According to a spokesperson for the grocery store chain, the Mid Rivers store is recalling products sold between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. because they may contain metal shavings.

As of Sunday evening, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries connected to these products.

The affected products include 73% ground beef, 80/20 ground beef, 93/7 fine ground beef, 80/20 chuck ground beef, and 90/10 fine ground sirloin.

The recall is an isolated incident and does not affect other Schnucks stores, the spokesperson said.

Customers who purchased any of the aforementioned products with a “sell by” date of Sept. 12 can return those items to the store for a full refund or exchange.

For more information, concerned customers can call the Schnucks Customer Care line at 314-994-4400 or 800-264-4400.