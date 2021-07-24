Schnucks reinstates mask policy in all 45 St. Louis city, county locations

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks has announced that starting Monday, masks will be required to be worn by customers, teammates, and vendors inside all 45 St. Louis city and county locations.

The announcement came after St. Louis city and county leaders Friday announced that those ages 5 and older are required to wear a mask in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.

Schnucks locations will offer complimentary facemasks for customers, according to a press release. Those who are unable to wear a facemask due to medical conditions and young children will be exempt.