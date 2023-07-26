ST. LOUIS – Wine drinkers and spirit sippers may be entitled to compensation from Schnucks following a class action settlement.

The local grocer will pay customers up to $4 million following accusations of making false and misleading claims about its alcohol prices.

Schnucks disagrees with the claims and denies any wrongdoing.

Customers who bought alcohol from Schnucks in Missouri between Dec. 3, 2015, and Feb. 15, 2023, can receive up to $72.

Rewards members can access past receipts online or on the Schnucks rewards app to add themselves to the suit online.