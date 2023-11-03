ST. LOUIS – Schnucks markets across the region have recalled several applesauce products after finding elevated levels of lead.

Austrofood SAS, the manufacturer of the applesauce cinnamon pouches, Schnucks, as well as Eat Well Markets, are urging customers to check for:

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch | 4 pk. | UPC: 4131801155

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch | 12 pk | UPC: 4131801152

Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety | 20 pk. | UPC: 4131801157

For a full refund, customers may return the affected products to the store of purchase. For further questions, you’re urged to contact Schnucks’ customer care team at 1-800-264-4400 or 314-994-4400.

Schnucks stores in DeKalb, Illinois; Rockford, Illinois; and Janesville, Wisconsin, are not affected.