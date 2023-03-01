ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has a sweepstakes for Major League Soccer fans with kids 8 to 12 years old. Winners will get a spot for a child or two to walk onto the CityPark pitch alongside the starting City SC lineup before one of three upcoming matches.

Thirty winners will get tickets for the game, a spot for a child with a sibling or friend who is also 8 to 12 years old, and a t-shirts. They will be attending the April 15, May 27, or June 21, 2023 matches.

Schnucks Player Pals Sweepstakes

How do you enter? Open the Schnucks app, scroll down, and look for the “Player Pals” card. Download the Schnucks Rewards app from the Google or Apple App stores. You may need to sign in to enter.

The sweepstakes goes through Tuesday, March 14. Winners will be announced shortly after,