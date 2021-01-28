Schnucks to close Green Park, South Oaks store in February

GREEN PARK, Mo. – Schnucks announced Thursday they will be closing its South Oaks store Feb. 28 due to poor sales.

Schnucks said they will not be renewing the lease of it’s store located at 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd.

They say the store has experienced a low number of sales since Oct. 2018.

If this was your go to Schnucks, there are to other locations within approximately three miles: Concord Village (5434 Southfield Center) and Affton (10070 Gravois Road).

Schnucks says the store’s 66 teammates will continue to work at other area locations where

they will have the same rate of pay.