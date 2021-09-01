Schnucks to give away $500,000 in Rewards Points during September

ST. LOUIS– Schnucks is giving away more than $500,000 in Rewards Points during September. Each day during the month, Schnucks will match the receipt totals of five random shoppers.

Shoppers that are Schnucks Rewards members need to remember to enter their phone number associated with their rewards account at checkout time. They can also scan their in-app barcode.

The winners will get Schnucks Rewards equal to their receipt total.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve heard countless stories of shoppers brightening our teammates’ days,” said Ryan Cuba, Schnucks Chief Merchant in a press release. “Now’s our chance to surprise and delight Schnucks shoppers by giving away more than half a million dollars in Schnucks Rewards points.”

If you are not a Schnucks Rewards member you can sign up on Schnucks’ website or download the app from your app store.

Schnucks Rewards members earn 10 Rewards Points for every dollar spent in the store. After a customer has accrued 1,000 points you earn $2 off a future purchase.

You can learn more about the contest on Schnucks’s website.