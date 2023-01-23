ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Public School District has entered the third phase of its search for a new superintendent.

The school board has selected three finalists, who will interview with the board and meet the public this week.

SLPS Board President Matt Davis says each candidate will spend a day touring the district before recording a brief introduction and interview, which will be moderated by Dr. Karen Hall, the national search director for Ray & Associates. Those interviews will be posted on the district’s YouTube channel on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Ray & Associates contacted more than 1,700 educational leaders from around the country about the superintendent opening, 49 of whom applied for the job.

The three finalists are:

Dr. Jermaine Dawson, Chief Academic and Accountability Officer, Birmingham City Schools

Dr. Keisha Scarlett, Chief Academic Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Academics, Seattle, Public Schools

Dr. Nicole Williams, interim superintendent, Saint Louis Public Schools

The board hopes to select a superintendent by Jan. 31. The new, full-time superintendent will begin in July. Williams is leading the district at the moment, following Dr. Kelvin Adams’ retirement on Dec. 31, 2022.