ST. LOUIS – A car and a school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis City.

The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway. The Missouri Central school bus was carrying four St. Louis Public Schools students. The bus was heading to Soldan High School. The car was the one that hit the bus. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash. None of the students were injured.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.