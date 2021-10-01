School bus and truck collide head-on in High Ridge Friday morning

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – A truck and a school bus collided head-on in High Ridge, Missouri at about 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened near Route 30 and Little Brennan Road. Emergency crews are on the scene.

The driver of the truck was put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Both airbags in the truck deployed.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, and they remained on the bus until about 7:10 a.m. when they were transferred to a new school bus in order to get to their classes. Police said one student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.

