ST. LOUIS – An St. Louis Public School bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in south city.

The crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bowen Street.

St. Louis Police say the crash does include injuries. We do not yet know if those injuries involve students.

The bus was coming from Wilkerson and Dewey schools. Fifteen children were aboard at the time of the crash. Two people on the bus suffered minor injuries and may be taken to a hospital as a precaution.