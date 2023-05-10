BERKELEY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley.

The crash happened near the intersection of Airport Road and North Hanley Road around 4:30 p.m.

According to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson, a bus carrying kids was struck by another vehicle.

Two drivers were injured and taken to the hospital. Six children were on the bus at the time of the crash, one of whom was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group surveyed the scene. The school bus appears to have some major damage to the driver’s side. A stop sign is down at the scene of the crash and lots of debris is scattered.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

