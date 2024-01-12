ST. LOUIS – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a school bus and at least one other vehicle Friday afternoon near Forest Park.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday near Clayton and Newstead avenues in the Central West End neighborhood.

Investigators say there were children on the bus during the crash, but it’s unknown how many. Police have not yet disclosed whether the crash led to any significant injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Friday’s weather conditions could make for some tough commutes around St. Louis. The FOX 2 weather team is tracking winds up to 50 miles per hour, some snow flurries and a possible flash freeze. Temperatures will also dip below freezing.