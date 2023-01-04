ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A bus driver in the Normandy School District was indicted Tuesday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kyla Lewis with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – person less than 14 years of age, third-degree child molestation – person less than 14 years of age, and sexual contact with a student.

Lewis remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Police claim Lewis, 33, exposed herself to the victim and had the student touch her. Lewis is also accused of performing a sex act on the student.