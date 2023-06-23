ST. LOUIS – The company that provides buses for St. Louis Public Schools will host a hiring fair for bus drivers on Friday.

The district replaced the First Student bus company with Missouri Central last year in wake of school bus driver shortages. Missouri Central is giving adults the chance to drive a school bus on Friday and acquire training to potentially join its fleet of school bus drivers.

Organizers are making it a family-friendly event with a barbecue, music, clowns and sketch artists also on site.

Anyone interested in the hiring fair can visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Missouri Central School Bus Training Center at 6520 Manchester Avenue.