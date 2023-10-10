ST. LOUIS – A school bus scared away a group of would-be robbers Monday afternoon in south St. Louis, thwarting an attempted armed robbery.

It all unfolded just before 4 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Victor Street and Nebraska Avenue in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was walking near the intersection with a phone when four people in a blue-colored sedan approached him. One suspect came out of the car, held the victim and gunpoint and demanded his phone.

Moments later, a school bus pulled up behind the suspects’ car, and the group rushed away from the scene. Police did not report any injuries, stolen items or arrests from the situation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.