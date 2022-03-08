School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Gravois Avenue and South Tucker Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene.

Police said five children were on the bus at the time, but none of them were injured. It’s unclear whether anyone in the other vehicles was hurt.

The cause of the crash is unknown at the moment. FOX 2 will continue to update this story are more information becomes available.